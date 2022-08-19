Commissioners to discuss cost of living adjustment

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a cost of living adjustment for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 26 on Monday.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The board will:
- Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Grazer’s Bar & Grill LLC for a wedding reception on Sept. 10 at Homestead Pumpkin Patch.
- Consider an application by Shaun and Michelle Pagel for Pagel Administrative Subdivision located at 9774 S. Sioux Canyon Lane in and A-1 agricultural district
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the National Insurance Services Joinder Agreement for group term life insurance.
- Consider an interlocal agreement with the Village of Sutherland for library services.
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Companies.
- As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will hear the Tax Equalization and Review Commission decisions on property owned by Western Tabor Ranch Apartments LLC.