 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Commissioners to discuss cost of living adjustment

  • 0

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a cost of living adjustment for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 26 on Monday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board will:

  • Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Grazer’s Bar & Grill LLC for a wedding reception on Sept. 10 at Homestead Pumpkin Patch.
  • Consider an application by Shaun and Michelle Pagel for Pagel Administrative Subdivision located at 9774 S. Sioux Canyon Lane in and A-1 agricultural district
  • Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the National Insurance Services Joinder Agreement for group term life insurance.
  • Consider an interlocal agreement with the Village of Sutherland for library services.
  • Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Companies.
  • As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will hear the Tax Equalization and Review Commission decisions on property owned by Western Tabor Ranch Apartments LLC.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News