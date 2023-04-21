The HVAC system at Lincoln County Courthouse is again on the agenda of the county commissioners meeting on Monday.

They will discuss a comprehensive plan for mitigation to make the system more efficient. The geothermal HVAC system was installed several years ago by NebCon and there were a lot of problems with the installation.

After a lengthy lawsuit initiated in 2017, the county received a settlement amounting to $550,000 early this year.

The commissioner meeting agenda includes the following:

9 a.m.: Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Tidy’s Sip & See LLC of Maywood for a wedding reception at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on June 3.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the addendum to the Maly Marketiing website hosting and maintenance agreement.

9:15 a.m.: Consider certificates of correction and refund, if any, as submitted by the county assessor and motor vehicle tax exemption applications, if any, as submitted by the county treasurer.

9:30 a.m.: Consider an application by Delmar & Angela Kesterson for Bignell Administrative Subdivision on property located at 7836 S Bignell Rd in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District

9:45 a.m.: Receive a quarterly report from Region 51 Emergency Management.

10 a.m.: Presentation of severe weather awareness poster contest winners.

10:15 a.m.: Discuss comprehensive plan for HVAC mitigation.

The complete agenda for the meeting is online at lincolncountyne.gov/2023.