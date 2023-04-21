The HVAC system at Lincoln County Courthouse is again on the agenda of the county commissioners meeting on Monday.
They will discuss a comprehensive plan for mitigation to make the system more efficient. The geothermal HVAC system was installed several years ago by NebCon and there were a lot of problems with the installation.
After a lengthy lawsuit initiated in 2017, the county received a settlement amounting to $550,000 early this year.
The commissioner meeting agenda includes the following:
- 9 a.m.: Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Tidy’s Sip & See LLC of Maywood for a wedding reception at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on June 3.
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the addendum to the Maly Marketiing website hosting and maintenance agreement.
- 9:15 a.m.: Consider certificates of correction and refund, if any, as submitted by the county assessor and motor vehicle tax exemption applications, if any, as submitted by the county treasurer.
- 9:30 a.m.: Consider an application by Delmar & Angela Kesterson for Bignell Administrative Subdivision on property located at 7836 S Bignell Rd in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District
- 9:45 a.m.: Receive a quarterly report from Region 51 Emergency Management.
- 10 a.m.: Presentation of severe weather awareness poster contest winners.
- 10:15 a.m.: Discuss comprehensive plan for HVAC mitigation.
The complete agenda for the meeting is online at lincolncountyne.gov/2023.