Commissioners to discuss office space rental for District 11 probation

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a one-year lease agreement with Gordon and Mary Petersen for office space at Monday’s meeting.

The offices are for District 11 Probation, located at 102 E. Third St, Suites 201-204.

The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

In other action, the commissioners will:

>> Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Golden Spike Tower for an event at the Spike on Aug. 5 to 6.

>> Go into closed session to discuss pending or imminent real estate purchases.

>> Authorize the chairman to sign the right of way application submitted by Consolidated Companies Inc.

The commissioners will reconvene as the Lincoln County Board of Equalization following the regular meeting to consider property valuation protests, form 422.

The board of equalization will also meet on July 20 at 9 a.m. and if needed, on July 22 at 9 a.m. to consider property valuation protests.