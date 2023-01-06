Commissioners to discuss salaries for department heads

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider salaries for County Board appointed department head positions at Monday’s meeting.
Last week’s meeting was cancelled due to inclement weather, which moved several agenda items forward. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The commissioners will set salaries for Region 51 Emergency Management, veterans service officer, noxious weeds supervisor and county highway superintendent. Following the salary decisions, the commissioners will consider department head appointments.
In other action, the board will:
- Consider accepting the retirement notification of Jeff Higgins, building and grounds supervisor.
- Consider advertising the building and grounds supervisor position with appropriate pay range.
- Consider adoption of a resolution appointing county depositories for 2023.
- The commissioners are expected to go into closed session before authorize a county board representative to sign a settlement between Old Republic Surety Co., Nebcon Inc. and Lincoln County.
- Consider the 2023 mileage rate that matches the IRS rate effective Jan. 1 from the Department of Administrative Services.