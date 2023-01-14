Commissioners to elect officers at Tuesday’s meeting

The Lincoln County commissioners meet on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.
The board will elect its chairperson and vice chairperson at the meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
At 9:15, the commissioners will elect the chairperson and vice chair for the Board of Equalization.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider the transfer of federal excess property with the Nebraska State Forester's Office and the University of Nebraska for Region 51 Emergency Management and North Platte Rural Fire District.
- Consider a tort claim filed by JNR Adjustment Company Inc. for Lumen Technologies for damages on 3605 W. Watts Road on Feb. 10, 2022.
- Consider tort claim filed by JNR Adjustment Company, Inc. for Lumen Technologies for damages on 12268 S, Somerset Road on Oct. 18, 2022.
- Consider a settlement agreement with ME Group.
- Consider annual appointments to various boards and committees for 2023.
- Consider the appointment of Philip Charlton to the Lincoln Logan McPherson Counties Extension Board.
- Consider appointment of official newspaper to publish legal notices for 2023 in Lincoln County.
- Consider authorizing the county treasurer to invest funds for Lincoln County for 2023.