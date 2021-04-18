 Skip to main content
Commissioners to hear update on 2020 Refunding Bonds
The Lincoln County commissioners will hear a marketing update concerning 2020 Refunding Bonds with Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson on Monday.

Grieger reported on Feb. 1 that refinancing the bonds could save the county up to $150,000, should interest rates stay constant.

The commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider Nebraska Office of Highway Safety Ticket It or Click It mini-grant for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Lincoln County Benefit Committee will present updates/recommendations concerning employee benefit programs.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by John Hecox and Petersen Irrigation.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

