Commissioners to hear update on 2020 Refunding Bonds

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear a marketing update concerning 2020 Refunding Bonds with Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson on Monday.
Grieger reported on Feb. 1 that refinancing the bonds could save the county up to $150,000, should interest rates stay constant.
The commissioners will:
» Discuss and consider Nebraska Office of Highway Safety Ticket It or Click It mini-grant for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lincoln County Benefit Committee will present updates/recommendations concerning employee benefit programs.
» Authorize the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by John Hecox and Petersen Irrigation.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.