Commissioners to set budget public hearings

On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners will consider moving the 2022-23 budget public hearing to 11 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The board will also consider taking public comment on setting the final tax request at a different amount from the previous year immediately following the budget hearing on Sept. 26.

In other action, the commissioners will consider a stabilization/dust control product from Envirotech Services Inc. for trial sections on county roads.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse or online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg

