Nebraskaland National Bank and the North Platte Telegraph hosted the annual event that recognizes Women of Achievement in the community.

Each year, with the exception of 2019 due to the pandemic, the two businesses have honored women in several categories including business, education, government, medical, social services and volunteer. On Thursday, the 2023 Women of Achievement winners were announced at a luncheon at Venue304.

2020 Women of Achievement winner in the Government category Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick, County Court, 11th Judicial District, spoke about her journey through college and into her current position. She said the path was not a straight simple line to get to where she is now.

“I got to where I am by a combination of luck, the struggles I went through, the interaction with others,” Roberts-Connick said, “and what I call the character building moments.”

The journey started with her talent for running, which Roberts-Connick said she was encouraged to use to earn a scholarship that offered her the opportunity to reach her goals. She spoke about the influence of others in her life that guided her along the way.

“Not only are you affected by your interaction with others,” Roberts-Connick said, “but your interaction with others influences them as well.”

Kim Schroll, executive vice president/CEO of Nebraskaland Bank, introduced all the nominees and then winners of each category were introduced and presented a trophy by Dee Klein, president at the Telegraph.

Winners

Business: Lori Bergman.

Education: Kathleen Craig.

Government: Angela Blaesi.

Medical: Jovanka Vuksanovic, M.D.

Social Services: Caroline Sabin.

Volunteer: Barb Baldridge.