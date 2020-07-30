The needle on the COVID-19 “Community Risk Dial” has shifted to reflect increased virus risk locally.
While higher, the indicator remains in the “moderate” risk range.
The West Central District Health Department uses the dial graphic to summarize current COVID-19 conditions in the district.
Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases have been announced in the last two weeks.
As of Thursday, the six-county district had 24 active cases, according to WCDHD’s online dashboard.
Five of the cases were reported by WCDHD on Thursday. The cases include a woman in her 80s, a man in his 20s isolating at home, a male younger than 18 isolating at home, a 30 year old man isolating at home and a 30 year old woman isolating at home. All five cases are being investigated by the WCDHD, it said in a Facebook post.
In all, 96 cases, including two deaths, have been confirmed in the district: 88 in Lincoln County, four in McPherson, three in Hooker and one in Thomas County. No cases have been confirmed in Arthur or Logan counties.
The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial provides a summary of current COVID-19 conditions in the district. Each level of risk — low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange), and high (red) — is determined by federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance for actions to take at home, at work and in the community, according to a press release from WCDHD.
“We want to remind the community about the necessity of practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when in public, especially when attending events within the community,” said Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden. “These measures are vital to our community to keep us healthy and safe.”
WCDHD said the following data are used to determine dial placement:
» Weekly positivity rate.
» Overall positivity rate.
» New cases.
» ICU availability.
» Ventilator availability.
» Community spread.
» Testing availability.
» Contact tracing.
» Direct contacts of positive cases.
» Cases per million per day.
» Medical and surgical bed availability.
» Availability of reliable and valid antibody testing.
» Availability of effective treatment modalities for covid-19.
» An effective vaccine that is widely available.
» Being able to easily obtain PPE through standard supply chains.
The risk dial will be updated every Thursday after WCDHD officials have presented the information to the Public Health Command Center. It is posted on the district’s Facebook page, website at wcdhd.org/what-we-do/health-services/emergency-preparedness/coronavirus/risk-dial.html and its COVID-19 dashboard at public.tableau.com/profile/sydney.keller5172#!/vizhome/shared/JXDHSGQTF.
