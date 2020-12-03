Community risk dial ticks up, remains in severe risk

The West Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dial ticked up from 3.77 to 3.88, the health department said in a Thursday press release.

As of Thursday evening, there were 1,244 active cases and 2,717 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the six-county health district, according to the virus dashboard at wcdhd.org. There have been 25 deaths in the health district.

The community risk dial remained in the severe risk category for the week, the health department said, because positivity rate rose and ICU and ventilator availability is limited. The department reported a decrease in the average testing turnaround time in its Thursday night press release detailing the dial’s movement.

In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health department asks people to keep 6-feet of distance between others, wear face coverings when outside the home, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and stay home if sick.

A surge in cases in recent weeks led Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to reissue some statewide restrictions, including requiring masks in certain businesses like salons and tattoo parlors. But Ricketts has refused to impose a statewide mask mandate, arguing that mandates breed resentment and may face resistance.