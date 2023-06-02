On a peaceful sunny afternoon on Birdwood Lake, Ryan Kelly of the North Platte Plainsmen landed a three-pound “swamp donkey.”

“He fought pretty good, just barely landed him. He put up a good fight. He was struggling to let me get the hook out because the hook set up pretty good. He bent my hook as well. Pretty big fish,” he said.

What’s a swamp donkey?

“That would be a good size bass,” Kelly said.

Other names he uses for big fish are “tank” or hog.”

“It’s a lot of lingo depending on where you're from, like in the Midwest, that’s mostly what it is. In other areas they call it different things,” he said.

At least in Illinois, Kelly says, they call them “swamp donkeys.”

Many members of the Plainsmen at the lake enjoying the Community Fishing Event, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Members of the public were encouraged to attend.

For the anglers on Birdwood Lake Friday, the main term used for a big fish was “hog,” but they also used terms like “donkey,” “monster,” “10-incher,” “big-momma” and “mammoth.”

Major Maydon said he called his biggest ever catch “Big Bertha.” That was a 62-pound channel catfish he caught in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in Texas three summers ago.

“There’s fish bigger out there than that. There’s been 130-pound cats out there recorded so I’d like to catch those instead. Those are double the weight so that’s what I’m going to go after for the rest of the summer when I go back home,” Maydon said.

To see other community fishing events around the state, go to outdoornebraska.gov/about/press-events/news/2023-community-fishing-events.