The Visit North Platte Board of Directors approved grant funding at its monthly meeting July 26. The applications totaled $29,900 in requests and a total of $10,400 was awarded.

$2,400 went toward promotions and repairs to the Cody Park Disc Golf course. The 20-basket course has a few baskets not up to the premier level standard for nationwide disc golf.

The North Platte Disc Golf Club is trying to attract competitors from other communities by hosting tournaments, so they need equipment updates. The funds will also be used to add proper signage for the courses.

$8,000 went towards promotional incentive funding for the American Cornhole League Conference. The local group needs to advertise for its Oct. 13-15 event at the D&N Event Center. The funds will also create a larger pot for payouts to winners.

The next round of funding is now open, with an Oct. 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in January, February, and March 2024. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly

The board of directors meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25. Anyone interested in submitting a grant application is encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff member.

Grant funds, marketing, and operating expenses for Visit North Platte are funded solely through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging properties in Lincoln County.