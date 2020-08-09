Although Nebraskaland Days shut down all its events due to COVID-19, the Competitive Art Show is still open at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte.
The show will be on display through the month of August as previously scheduled, said Executive Director Holly Carlini.
“The show is not canceled,” Carlini said. “The awards reception will be held virtually on Facebook live at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at the Arts Center and Carlini invites the public to join the Facebook event as well as coming in to the PAC to view the show.
“Let’s celebrate our area artists,” Carlini said.
She said wearing a mask is not a requirement, but those who wish are welcome to wear one if they so choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.