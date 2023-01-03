Confusion delays North Platte City Council permit vote on RV park

North Platte City Council members Tuesday tabled a conditional use permit for a small RV park following disagreements about the wording of the city’s new ordinance governing them.

Merlin and Kelle Dikeman had won an 8-0 Planning Commission endorsement Dec. 27 for them to build an eight-pad RV park with night watchman’s quarters at 3501 S. Willow St.

But after a brief public hearing Tuesday at which no one spoke, Councilman Ed Rieker moved to amend colleague Ty Lucas’ motion to grant the permit.

It referenced several aspects of the RV park ordinance approved June 7, including language referring to RV patios, restrooms on the premises, landscaping, fencing and recreational facilities and a requirement that a professionally prepared site plan be submitted before construction.

As he reads the ordinance, Rieker said, the Dikemans would be required to provide all those features in order to receive their conditional use permit. He intended his amendment to ease that burden, he said.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us to make sure when we pass these kinds of things that we don’t put so many hurdles in front of a business person,” he said.

Considerable confusion followed Rieker’s motion, with supportive council members calling the RV ordinance an unwarranted instruction into property owners’ business.

Others noted that under city codes, the city’s Board of Adjustment — not the council — has the sole power to grant variances from established planning and zoning regulations. City Attorney Bill Troshynski agreed.

Some minutes passed before Rieker said the Dikemans had asked him to offer the amendment because they couldn’t afford to develop the RV park if they must provide all the amenities addressed in the seven-month-old ordinance.

Kelle Dikeman said the city’s Development Department didn’t provide her and her husband with the ordinance’s language until Friday, three days after the Planning Commission meeting.

She said she couldn’t find the new ordinance in the city’s online Code of Ordinances, either. It’s accessible by visiting codelibrary.amlegal.com and clicking “Nebraska” and “North Platte.”

The ordinance’s language doesn’t seem optional, Dikeman said. “If we have to go step by step through this, we’re done. … All this is cost-prohibitive. Every last bit of it.”

Dikeman said their planned 50-foot by 80-foot building for the watchman’s quarters would serve as their own residence and let them store cars there for restoration. They would keep their own RVs on four of the pads, with the other four available for rental.

City Administrator Layne Groseth said the June 7 ordinance hadn’t yet been incorporated into the online code. To save money, the city sends recently enacted ordinances to American Legal Publishing about once a year.

The text of the council’s adopted RV park ordinance may be found on pages 73 and 74 of the council’s June 7 agenda book. Click “Agenda” for that date at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the new RV ordinance’s language defines such things as minimum spacing and possible types of recreation facilities without dictating that each and every one be included.

“Requiring people to put in every single thing that’s listed, that’s not in there,” she said.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher suggested that the conditional use permit be tabled for further research as to what is and isn’t required for an RV park.

Rieker offered the motion to table, which passed on a 6-1 vote. Council President Jim Nisley was the lone opponent, with Brian Flanders absent.

In other business, the council gave 6-1 second-round approval to an ordinance offering a “design-build” option allowing a single firm to both design and build certain city projects.

Councilman Mark Woods repeated his “no” vote from the ordinance’s initial reading Dec. 20. Tuesday’s vote sets up a final decision on the measure Jan. 17.

Council members also voted 7-0 to reappoint City Engineer Brent Burklund as city street superintendent for 2023.

He has the necessary state license required of the holder of that post for the city to retain its eligibility for a share of state highway funds, Groseth said.