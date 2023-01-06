Connick promoted at Visit North Platte

Amanda Connick has been named operations, group tour, and convention manager for Visit North Platte, the agency said Friday in a press release.

Connick joined the Visitors Bureau five years ago and has "played a key role in growing the group tour market in North Platte along with setting an example of excellent customer service and leadership," the release said.

Her new role will assist in overall management of Visit North Platte’s customer relationship management, a new technology for managing relationships and interactions with local tourism partners and sales management.