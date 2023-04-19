It’s even more vital for Nebraskans owning firearms to use them responsibly once a newly passed bill allowing greater freedom to conceal them takes effect in late summer, Lincoln County’s top two law enforcement officials say.

State senators Wednesday morning passed Legislative Bill 77, the “constitutional carry” bill that state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon had sought to enact throughout his seven-year Unicameral career.

Lawmakers broke one final filibuster with a 33-14 vote — exactly the two-thirds majority needed — and then sent the bill to Gov. Jim Pillen on an identical vote.

Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, Brian Hardin of Gering, Steve Erdman of Bayard and Teresa Ibach of Sumner joined Brewer in voting to end debate and then to pass the bill.

“I feel like I can kind of take down the guards” now that LB 77 has passed, a relieved Brewer said by telephone Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s something that Nebraskans — especially Nebraskans outside of Lincoln and Omaha — really wanted bad. From the day I took office, people approached me and said this is a constitutional right that we have.

“And it’s not right that (opponents) use all the horrible things happening around the country to keep Nebraskans from exercising their constitutional rights. Nebraskans generally have been law-abiding.”

Jacobson, whose District 42 grew beyond Lincoln County to include four of Brewer's former District 43 counties, congratulated his colleague.

"I am happy for Sen. Brewer and glad that all his hard work and dedication over the past seven years has finally reached the finish line," he said Wednesday afternoon.

Hardin, in his first year representing the Scottsbluff-Gering area in District 48, welcomed Wednesday’s vote.

“The law provides common-sense application of our most basic Second Amendment rights,” Hardin said.

He thanked Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel who suffered seven bullet wounds in combat in Afghanistan, “for your persistent leadership to get this done over the seven-year journey to pass LB 77 into law.”

Brewer, who visited Pillen after LB 77’s passage, said the governor plans to sign the bill into law in a 2 p.m. CT ceremony April 26 in the State Capitol’s Warner Chamber.

But Nebraskans who can lawfully carry firearms still won’t be able to conceal them without a permit until late August or early September.

LB 77 was written without an “emergency clause” that would have allowed it to go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature. Bills passed without such a clause take effect three months after the end of the session, currently set for June 9.

That delay is one of the things gun-carrying Nebraskans need to keep in mind as the law changes, North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said after Wednesday’s Unicameral vote.

Neither saw LB 77’s passage as a great reason for concern. “I have to tell you honestly that I didn’t really have a lot of concerns with the bill as it proceeded with its amendments,” Reeves said.

“The way things are these days, I kind of encourage people to carry anyway,” Kramer added.

But both stressed the importance for licensed gun owners to become familiar with their weapon and get training in how to use it. Kramer said he would have liked to see more training requirements in LB 77.

Brewer said during debate that Nebraskans still will need permits to buy firearms, a process that includes background checks.

“You go down and try to buy a gun without a background check and see what happens,” he said. “It isn’t going to happen.”

Even with greater freedom to keep their guns concealed, Kramer and Reeves said, gun owners also need to think about the possible consequences if they wind up in a shooting incident.

“Much like a police officer, you can use it, but you have to use it under the right circumstances,” Reeves said.

Law enforcement agencies take out insurance policies against civil liability, “but that doesn’t mean you aren’t going to get sued and have to protect yourself,” he said. “A guy has to be educated and give it some serious thought before he thinks about pulling the trigger.”

Kramer said law enforcement officers are trained “to assume people are armed” when they respond to “a high-stress call” or one involving violence.

“Quite honestly, we don’t know the bad guy from the good guy when we arrive,” the sheriff said. “So we just proceed with caution.”

All 32 registered Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature voted to pass LB 77, as did Sen. Mike McDonnell, a registered Democrat representing south Omaha.

Not voting Wednesday were the Unicameral’s two Black members, northeast Omaha Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne. They helped break filibusters at earlier stages of debate, saying the bill would give Omaha police fewer reasons to target people in their largely Black districts.

A 2022 constitutional-carry bill (LB 773) by Brewer, whose District 43 covers the northern Panhandle and Sandhills, won first-round approval last spring but fell two votes short of breaking a filibuster at the second of the Legislature’s three stages of debate.

The year before that, Brewer offered a bill (LB 236) to allow county boards to authorize their residents to carry concealed weapons without a state permit.

He had to abandon that goal after an attorney general’s opinion said it would have amounted to an unconstitutional delegation of the Legislature’s powers on gun laws to counties. Rewritten to make less sweeping changes to gun laws, LB 236 was passed and signed by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in May 2021.

In his last speech before the vote, Brewer noted that senators were in the 44th hour of floor discussion on his various constitutional-carry bills — most of them during filibusters.

“I’ve got to tell you I’m tired,” said Brewer, who also has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. “It’s been a long fight. I’m ready to get to a vote on this bill.”

He once more repeated his contention that Nebraskans who aren’t minors, haven’t committed felonies and have obtained permits to buy firearms shouldn’t be punished for keeping them out of public view.

“You can say what you want about being too committed to the Constitution,” Brewer told his colleagues. “But some of us have paid a very dear price for that Constitution.”

Besides the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms, Article I, Section 1 of the Nebraska Constitution since 1988 has guaranteed that right “for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any (political) subdivision thereof.”

LB 77 strips counties, cities and villages of their powers to regulate firearms use beyond what state law already provides.

Urban lawmakers opposed to LB 77, led by Lincoln Sen. Jane Raybould, allowed that constitutional carry might make sense in rural Nebraska but continued to insist that the bill makes urban residents less safe.

“Children, families, law enforcement and communities will be at greater risk if we pass this bill,” Raybould said.

“We have become ‘one nation under guns,’ and that is not a Nebraska value or even a moral value.”

She accused senators supporting LB 77 of ignoring statistics cited by her and other opponents that gun deaths — and particularly those of children — are highest in states that have loosened concealed-carry laws.

“I have to tell you (that) in my 12 years of government service, I have never seen a chamber where people have distorted the truth so much,” said Raybould, a former Lincoln city councilwoman, one-time Lancaster County commissioner and past Democratic U.S. House candidate.

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh contended that LB 77 “unintendedly” lessens penalties for minors or “prohibited persons” who carry concealed firearms or other weapons.

The bill adds a new subsection 2 in section 28-1202 of state law, saying such people would face up to a year in jail for a first offense and up to two years in prison for subsequent offenses.

“That is a pretty substantial decline in the penalty for the same conduct,” Cavanaugh said.

But identical penalties already appear in subsections 4 and 5 of 28-1202 — both of which are shown as being eliminated in LB 77’s final text. The changes amount to combining the penalties into a single new subsection.

Jacobson said he was “truly amazed at all of the new, unique nuances” gun-control advocates produce whenever a gun-rights bill comes up.

“(They say,) ‘If we could just send it back to committee and spend one more year thinking about it, it will fix everything. Let’s forget about people’s constitutional rights,’” Jacobson said.

“We have a significant drug problem in this country, led by fentanyl. We have laws, as I recall, and there’s laws out there that say you can’t possess illegal drugs. How well has that worked?”

If the Legislature did what LB 77’s opponents want, “we’re going to restrict the law-abiding citizens from having their constitutional right,” Jacobson added. “But guess what? The criminals don’t care.”