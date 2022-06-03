Construction crews begin excavation for Freddy’s, new Nebraskaland Tire buildings at District 177

Construction activity is picking up at North Platte’s District 177 as the former Platte River Mall’s $75 million transformation marked its first anniversary Wednesday.

New Generation Construction workers continued installing outer walls on the top floor of the shopping center’s new four-story apartment-commercial building Friday.

And an excavation crew cleared away aged pavement for the future home of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers along North Dewey Street.

Another set of excavators dug into the ground where Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new building will rise on District 177’s south side. That building must be completed before Nebraskaland Tire’s current home — now abutting the four-story building — can be torn down.

The Dewey entrance to the 1972 mall’s north side has been closed for reconstruction, a project that began with removal of the sign that long advertised “The Mall” and then Platte River Mall. Local shoppers can reach the main mall’s remaining businesses off East Philip Avenue.

The Dewey entrance for Arby’s and Nebraskaland Tire remains open, as does the East Francis Street entrance to Ashley HomeStore and Golden Ticket Cinemas.

