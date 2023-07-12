The history of Japanese immigrants and those with Japanese heritage spans more than 100 years in Lincoln County, and the new exhibit at the Historical Museum in North Platte documents their impact on Nebraska.

Hiroshi Tajima, consul general of Japan, toured the museum and other sites on a visit Wednesday. Steven Kay of North Platte arranged the visit to draw attention to the legacy of the Japanese in Lincoln County.

Museum Director/Curator Jim Griffin explained the various aspects of the exhibit and pointed out the contributions the Japanese had in building the railroad and in agriculture.

Tajima said he knew about the Nebraska connection but was impressed with the gathering of artifacts and historical documents at the museum.

“I learned about the history of Japanese Americans coming to Nebraska, but I was very impressed at how engaged these Japanese Americans were in different fields,” Tajima said. “Originally, I learned they started with the railroad construction, but then they moved on to various fields including farming.”

Tajima said he had heard and read about the history and always wanted to come to North Platte to see for himself the pictures and artifacts.

“Today the relationship between Japan and the United States is so strong and very good,” Tajima said. “Of course, in the past we had difficult times. It was more than 100 years ago that the Japanese came to America and eventually became Japanese Americans.

“I’m just grateful for all their wonderful history and contribution that has been made to the American community. I think that’s the real foundation of what our relationship is now.”

Tajima said the part that stood out to him on this visit is the way Japanese Americans have protected their history.

“I think the special part is that families that have been through difficult times have maintained their family history,” Tajima said. “This is really proof of their long-lasting, rich history.”

Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, Japanese Hall and history project coordinator for Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering, accompanied the consul general on his tour of North Platte.

The tour included a visit to William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s mansion at Scout’s Rest Ranch and a tour of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, where Tajima met with local leaders including Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher and District 42 state Sen. Mike Jacobson.

Person said the visit was basically a relationship-building opportunity that has the potential for future business investments from Japanese interests.

“The primary purpose of Mr. Tajima’s visit was to see the Japanese exhibit,” Person said. “He spoke about the five trade mission trips taken by former Gov. Pete Ricketts.”

Person said those trips could pay many dividends in the future.

Kelliher presented Tajima with an official North Platte cowboy hat.