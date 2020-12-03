Contested preliminary hearing set for man charged in connection to Platte River Mall parking lot shooting

One of the suspects in a shooting at the Platte River Mall Nov. 6 is scheduled for a contested preliminary hearing.

The hearing for Cortney L. Hansen, 41, was set for Dec. 18 during a short appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday morning.

Evidence will be presented in the contested hearing, and County Judge Joel Jay will determine if there is probable cause to advance the case to district court.

Hansen, who is charged with aiding and abetting a felony, remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He must provide 10% of $250,000 bail to be released.

The other suspect, 48-year-old Nathaneal Anthony, remains wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A 33-year-old man told police that Hansen and Anderson picked him up in Hansen’s car on the night of Nov. 6.

The man said the two drove him into a parking lot on the east side of the mall. He said Anthony, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, turned around and shot him once in the abdomen before he was told to get out of the car.

The victim had borrowed money from Hansen earlier, which he said led to the incident.

The man was taken to Great Plains Health and told a police investigator on Nov. 10 that his spleen was removed along with parts of his colon and small intestine due to the gunshot wound.