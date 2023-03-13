The Lincoln County commissioners approved “value engineering” options for the Probation Office remodel project at 103-111 N. Dewey St. following a lengthy discussion.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said that at Commissioner Joe Hewgley’s suggestion, the building and grounds committee met with architect Lee Davies and contractor Galvin Parker of Dowhower Construction to discuss alternatives for reducing the renovation costs.

The board had previously tabled the contract decision to allow for more discussion, then approved the contract Monday with a reduced total of $325,293.

The original low bid from Dowhower was $375,200, but the four alternate plans that removed the painting, wall prep, alternate light fixtures and alternate lighting controls were accepted.

Commissioners Kent Weems and Chris Bruns voted against the proposed contract with Weems reminding the board of his line of thinking on the original purchase of the building.

“My vote was qualified in that we didn’t spend more money on renovation than we did on the building,” Weems said. “We kind of boxed ourselves in on this project — my number would be in the $240,000s to $250,000s (for renovation).”

The building was purchased in October 2022 for $259,000.

Weems said it would behoove the commissioners to consider dropping the renovation and selling the building.

“I think the building is a good investment,” Wuehler said. “All along I felt we were going to have to put in the purchase price (in renovations) to the building and now’s the time to do it.”

She said the purchase and renovation could be paid for with ARPA funds, “if we remove how much is product and how much is labor.” Davies said that would be a rough estimate of about 50%.

“Renovation Is just a different animal because it is usually labor intensive,” Hewgley said. “We’re in a tough market right now that’s not going to get better for North Platte.”

Jerry Woodruff, chairman, said he supported this project from the beginning.

“I think this is a good investment for Lincoln County,” Woodruff said.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the county was not under any obligation to sign a contract even though the low bid was accepted.

The board approved the contract 3-2 and Hewgley said, “This is not an easy decision.”

As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners also had a long discussion on an application by Great Plains Health for permissive exception for property taxes.

The Form 451 application requested a 91.9% exemption for property taxes on a building the hospital owns off Maple Street.

“It’s difficult to approve these when we’ve got no other (organization) that generates six figure incomes for their staff and they get to walk away from their tax obligation for this property,” Weems said. “It’s unfortunate that our hands are tied on this.”

According to County Assessor Julie Stenger, the history of cases such as this where a county denied the exemption did not go well with the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission board.

“I look forward to Tyler’s (Volkmer) rendition of how TERC or whoever tied our hands with this at a later date,” Weems said.

“This gives me heartburn,” Bruns said. “They’re taking a lot of money off the tax rolls and leaving that to the other taxpayers to fill that void. This appears to be a model that they’ve adopted over the past few years that they’re not changing anytime soon.”

Stenger said perhaps Volkmer could talk with state senators to see about changing the statutes.

“I credit our hospital for creating a lot of jobs,” Bruns said. “They’re our second largest employer in our community, but I also know their financial strength, which is completely different than most hospitals, even in the country.”

Bruns said he has an understanding of what the hospital’s assets are, both short-term and long term, and “this gives me heartburn.”

Woodruff said he echoed the comments made by the board and thought the hospital should consider a tax in lieu option.

“I would hope that they would think as highly of our entire county, as the properties that they own themselves,” Woodruff said.

The application was approved by a 3-2 vote with Woodruff and Bruns voting no.

In a phone call interview following the meeting, Stenger said Form 451, a permissive exemption application, can be used by an educational, religious or charitable organization.

In this particular instance, GPH owns a building off Maple Street where a portion of the building is leased. The request was for 91.9% exemption on property taxes and for GPH to pay taxes on the 8.1% that is leased.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of equipment for the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Department.

Todd Herndon, superintendent, requested the purchase of two 2024 Kawasaki F1000 side by side vehicles for a total of $37,000 from Maxwell’s Kawasaki. He also requested the purchase of two tracks from Mattracks Worldwide for a total of $34,674.

Volkmer requested a discussion on drafting nuisance regulations promoting health safety and welfare standards for the county. This was a discussion item only and Volkmer will draft a regulation and bring it back to the commissioners for action at a later time.

In other action, the commissioners:

Authorized Woodruff to sign an agreement with Nebraska Fire and Safety, an annual contract for the inspection of fire alarm systems at $270 for two inspections per year.

Approved the appointment of Booker Boyer as management representative to the Lincoln County Safety Committee for term ending June 2023.

Approved the appointment of Penny Ball to the Lincoln County Safety Committee for term ending June 2024.

Approved a right-of-way permit for Custer Public Power for overhead distribution lines for a substation built in 2016 south of Arnold to supply irrigation wells.