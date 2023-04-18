The Cooksley Complex fires in Custer and Blaine Counties that began last Thursday burned approximately 40,000 acres of Sandhills grassland. That is a more precise estimate than earlier reported, and is based on drone surveillance deployed by Nebraska State Patrol.

The revised figure was reported by Mark Rempe, Custer County Emergency Management Director on Tuesday.

He said two homes were lost in the fires but there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. Livestock fatalities have not been reported, and there is no available estimate of the amount of hay that was lost.

Rempe issued a statement that read, “The (initial) fire started on the railroad right of way approximately six miles north of Anselmo.”

It was reported at 3:04 p.m. on Thursday.

“Due to the winds the fire moved extremely fast over very rough terrain making it difficult to fight," the statement said. "A storm system moved across Custer County and Blaine County near dark and caused multiple lightning fires of which two in Custer County and one in Blaine County became large fires. These fires overloaded local fire resources,” which were spread out over a large geographical area. “A large number of fire departments from across the state responded to assist,” with the fires.

“Fire crews ran shifts through Sunday evening ... performing mop up operations and watching for flare ups, at which time the Anselmo Fire Department continued to monitor the situation.”

“The complexity” of the situation has been very trying for people involved, Rempe said.