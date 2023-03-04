On Friday and Saturday, cornhole players from across Nebraska came to compete at the Buffalo Bill Regional Cornhole Tournament.
The tourney held three separate categories: open, single and competitive. Purses for the winners ranged from $500 to $1,500 depending on the category. It was held at the D&N Event Center
To view winners and more information about the event, visit the 308 Baggers-ACL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/408034280843257.
