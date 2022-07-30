Council to decide whether to send NP Rec Center expansion to voters

A local committee’s $62.5 million vision reimagining North Platte’s city recreation facilities faces its first major test at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Council members will vote on putting a temporary half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot to raise $52.5 million to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be seen live online and via Spectrum’s TV service.

The council in 2019 charged the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance with examining the future of the 1976 Rec Center building — including whether it would make more financial sense to build anew elsewhere.

The panel’s plan, unveiled in May and reviewed at a June 27 council work session, firmly favored staying at the Rec Center’s location at West Francis Street and McDonald Road.

Engineering studies found the 46-year-old building to be structurally sound though in need of repairs and updates, wellness alliance members Leland Poppe and Megan McGown told the council.

That led to the group’s plan to renovate and add onto the Rec Center while also modernizing the 1951 outdoor pool in Cody Park, last renovated in 1980.

Its proposal also calls for cutting the city’s operating expenses by handing management over to the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, which would found a North Platte Y branch for the purpose.

That step — which Scottsbluff Y leaders say they’re willing to pursue regardless of the sales tax’s fate — would return the YMCA to North Platte for the first time since a Union Pacific-supported “Railway YMCA” operated in downtown rooms from 1890 to 1913.

A North Platte-majority Y advisory board would be formed, and North Platte representatives would join the Scottsbluff Y’s board, said Conrad Bostron, the latter’s CEO.

The project’s third partner would be the North Platte Public Schools, which would pay the city $36,000 a year for use of an expanded Rec Center’s competition-sized pool for swim team practices and home meets. A zero-entry children’s pool also would be built.

Among other key points of the North Platte wellness alliance’s proposal:

The special half-cent sales tax, which would raise North Platte’s total city sales tax to 2%, would disappear once it pays off bonds to be issued for the $52.5 million in construction costs.

Proceeds from the temporary sales tax cannot be used to operate the Rec Center or any other city department under Legislative Bill 357, the 2012 law allowing voter-approved sales taxes for specific infrastructure projects.

Private fundraising, likely involving the YMCA, would raise $5 million to $10 million for a permanent city recreation maintenance fund.

The renovated and expanded Rec Center would include five basketball/volleyball courts, four pickleball/tennis courts, an indoor walking/running track, larger weight room and cardio spaces, an outdoor fitness patio and 24-hour access to some fitness machines.

Renovation and new construction would take about two years, wellness alliance members said.

Cody Pool would remain a competition-sized pool but would be remodeled to add zero-depth entry, more slides and other amenities. The baby pool would be replaced with a splash pad, and the bathhouses would be renovated.

The Rec Center’s skate park, built in the 1990s, would be rebuilt elsewhere in the city. Its location south of the 1976 building lies in the path of the planned expansion.