 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Council to decide whether to send NP Rec Center expansion to voters

  • 0
Council to decide whether to send NP Rec Center expansion to voters

This view looking southwest from outside the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex's indoor pool gives a sense of the room available for expansion at the current site at West Francis Street and McDonald Road. The City Council will decide Tuesday whether to put a special half-cent sales tax to renovate and grow the Rec Center on the Nov. 8 ballot.

 Todd von Kampen

A local committee’s $62.5 million vision reimagining North Platte’s city recreation facilities faces its first major test at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Council members will vote on putting a temporary half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot to raise $52.5 million to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be seen live online and via Spectrum’s TV service.

The council in 2019 charged the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance with examining the future of the 1976 Rec Center building — including whether it would make more financial sense to build anew elsewhere.

The panel’s plan, unveiled in May and reviewed at a June 27 council work session, firmly favored staying at the Rec Center’s location at West Francis Street and McDonald Road.

People are also reading…

Engineering studies found the 46-year-old building to be structurally sound though in need of repairs and updates, wellness alliance members Leland Poppe and Megan McGown told the council.

That led to the group’s plan to renovate and add onto the Rec Center while also modernizing the 1951 outdoor pool in Cody Park, last renovated in 1980.

Its proposal also calls for cutting the city’s operating expenses by handing management over to the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, which would found a North Platte Y branch for the purpose.

That step — which Scottsbluff Y leaders say they’re willing to pursue regardless of the sales tax’s fate — would return the YMCA to North Platte for the first time since a Union Pacific-supported “Railway YMCA” operated in downtown rooms from 1890 to 1913.

A North Platte-majority Y advisory board would be formed, and North Platte representatives would join the Scottsbluff Y’s board, said Conrad Bostron, the latter’s CEO.

The project’s third partner would be the North Platte Public Schools, which would pay the city $36,000 a year for use of an expanded Rec Center’s competition-sized pool for swim team practices and home meets. A zero-entry children’s pool also would be built.

Among other key points of the North Platte wellness alliance’s proposal:

  • The special half-cent sales tax, which would raise North Platte’s total city sales tax to 2%, would disappear once it pays off bonds to be issued for the $52.5 million in construction costs.
  • Proceeds from the temporary sales tax cannot be used to operate the Rec Center or any other city department under Legislative Bill 357, the 2012 law allowing voter-approved sales taxes for specific infrastructure projects.
  • Private fundraising, likely involving the YMCA, would raise $5 million to $10 million for a permanent city recreation maintenance fund.
  • The renovated and expanded Rec Center would include five basketball/volleyball courts, four pickleball/tennis courts, an indoor walking/running track, larger weight room and cardio spaces, an outdoor fitness patio and 24-hour access to some fitness machines.

Renovation and new construction would take about two years, wellness alliance members said.

  • Cody Pool would remain a competition-sized pool but would be remodeled to add zero-depth entry, more slides and other amenities. The baby pool would be replaced with a splash pad, and the bathhouses would be renovated.
  • The Rec Center’s skate park, built in the 1990s, would be rebuilt elsewhere in the city. Its location south of the 1976 building lies in the path of the planned expansion.

FAQs on NP Rec Center project

Highlights from a North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance “Frequently Asked Questions” brochure on its plan to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex (see ci.north-platte.ne.us for full FAQs):

Project details

Q. Are alternative locations being considered for the Rec Center?

A. No. After much discussion and research, the current site was selected due to youth access, safety and the best use of resources by expanding the existing building.

Q. Does the design take into account new trends in wellness and fitness?

A. Yes. We have engaged with multiple recreation facility professionals on the concepts, features and design. The inclusion of pickleball and tennis courts and an outdoor classroom make the facility relevant to today’s expectations.

Q. Will the current parking lot be expanded?

A. Yes, the concept adds 35% more parking spaces, and further work is being done to advise on additional spaces.

Q. Will the baseball fields be relocated?

A. One T-ball field will be relocated and remain in Centennial Park.

Q. Do we know that a renovation and expansion of the existing building is less expensive than building new?

A. Yes. A new location requires land purchase, and infrastructure development/expansion adds unnecessary costs to the project. The existing building was deemed structurally sound by an engineering firm (BRS) and offered the best use of resources.

Q. Will the Rec Center remain open during the remodel?

A. Yes. Portions of the facility will close due to safety and OSHA regulations. However, as much of the facility that can safely remain open will remain open during construction.

Cody Pool

Q. Why are Cody Pool improvements a part of this project?

A. Cody Pool was built over 70 years ago, with the last significant renovations in the 1980s. Because it is owned and operated by the City Recreation Department, it has been included in the overall proposal.

Q. What improvements are planned for Cody Pool?

A. The pool will remain competition size for lap swimming. Additional improvements include a lazy river, splash pad, zero-depth entry, water play features for small children and water slides for multiple age groups.

Cost and Funding

Q. Why an additional sales tax, and what does that mean for me?

A. (It) allows us to capture dollars from visitors, those passing through and those commuting daily to our community —  those using our services and not otherwise paying for them.

Outside residents pay 25% of the sales tax generated in the city of North Platte, so visitors would be contributing to this project and pay a quarter of the total cost.

Q. What additional funding avenues are being explored?

A. In addition to the half-cent sales tax, fundraising will include a capital campaign, local business sponsorship and naming rights campaign, grants and individual gifts and Newburn funds.

Q. Will the school district be putting any funding towards the competition pool?

A. The city and the school district intend to enter into an interlocal agreement to provide annual funding for the use of the competition swimming pool for swim team practices and competitions.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News