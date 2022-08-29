County approves purchase agreement with Chamber for old Greenbrier property

The Lincoln County Commissioners adopted a memorandum of understanding with the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. on Monday.

The agreement is to lease the Greenbrier property east of Hershey to the Chamber. In a related move, the county agreed to donate $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the chamber for the purchase of the property.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the chamber, said the decision is a key component in the rail park project.

“I can’t thank the commissioners enough for all the cooperation, the great partnership,” Person said. “This thing is such a home run being successful in getting the grant and this is the next big step.”

The contract calls for the county to lease the property up to 99 years. Commissioner Kent Weems said the agreement is a “win-win” situation for both the county and the chamber.

“In discussing this, my concern was that the ARPA funds were well utilized with maximized effect for the county here,” Weems said. “I think this (agreement) does that. My extreme caution was the fact that I was concerned if we purchased and bequeathed, so to speak, we couldn’t retrieve the property.”

Weems said Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer has assured the commissioners that with the memorandum document, the county “can in fact retrieve it.”

Person said that with the county’s pursuit of the Inland Port Authority, this agreement makes it an ideal situation.

“We arrived at what we felt was a very fair cost and turned it over to Tyler and Bill Troshynski, who works on our behalf,” Person said, “and worked out the language of the agreement to try and make it as clear but simplistic as possible.”

Person said numerous conversations were held with state officials to make sure the language of the agreement met the requirements of the law that allowed both entities to pursue the purchase.

“The law that was adopted clearly says that the development corporation has to be the developer of the rail park and the money has to facilitate through us,” Person said. “We have a very clear understanding that the county is making this happen through the purchase and this memorandum should clarify how things (will be) moving forward.”

The commissioners also approved the purchase of a generator for the Lincoln County Courthouse. The item had been tabled from a previous meeting to gather more detailed information.

Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, worked with Weems to clarify the numbers. The county will purchase the generator from NMC Cat in North Platte for $132,610, using ARPA funds.

The board approved exceeding the budget limit by 1% for the 2022-23 fiscal year as allowed by state statute.

“Just to clarify,” Chairman Chris Bruns said, “this doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily going to raise our budget to that extent, it just gives us the authority to as needed.”

Bruns said that with rising inflation, the board needed to “protect the flank” and have options to adjust the budget should costs prove to be higher than expected.

The board also:

Approved an amendment to the contract with Summit Food Services with a price increase of 7.5% as negotiated by Volkmer.

Adopted a resolution determining the final allocation of levy for political subdivisions under the county levy limit.

Scheduled a public hearing at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 to receive comments on the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year county budget. Immediately after the budget hearing, the board will receive comments relating to setting the final tax request at a different amount than the prior year's. This is dependent on whether or not the county will be required to participate in the joint public budget hearing.

Approved the 2022 inventory forms submitted by all county offices as individual forms are examined by the board.