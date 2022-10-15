County Board tax-rate vote Monday will cap North Platte ‘budget season’

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will ring down the curtain on the 2022 “budget season” by ratifying property tax rates for local governments in the county.

The County Board’s weekly meeting will start at 9:20 a.m., 20 minutes later than usual, in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The tax-rate vote will take place while commissioners sit as the county’s Board of Equalization. It’s anticlimactic in that county boards can’t legally change rates dictated by local governments’ tax requests and the county’s certified taxable values.

But the annual vote does provide one last look at the respective shares claimed by local governments of a given property owner’s tax bill.

North Platte Public Schools, with a 53.4% share, will continue in 2022 to claim the majority of property taxes paid by property owners inside city limits.

The city of North Platte will take the second-largest share at 21.5%, with Lincoln County government third at 15.4%.

The other five local governments serving North Platte properties account for the remaining 9.6%, with the Mid-Plains Community College Area (3.8%) and the North Platte Airport Authority (3.7%) accounting for most of that.

Property owners in the city will be charged $2.03864 per $100 of taxable value in 2022 taxes, 0.4% below last year’s combined rate of $2.04712 per $100.

Final 2022 tax bills will be sent to property owners in December. The first half of their bills must be paid by May 1, 2023, and the second half by Sept. 1, 2023, to avoid becoming delinquent.

The December tax bills, however, will lower those bills through a direct discount financed by the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund.

Property owners can indirectly recover more of their gross tax bills by claiming state income tax credits for parts of their school district and community college taxes. Both will offer 30% credits this year, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in September.

In regular business Monday, commissioners will decide whether to finalize the $259,000 purchase of an office building at 103-11 N. Dewey St. as the new home for the 11th Judicial District Probation Office. They voted 4-1 to back that purchase Oct. 10.

Probation offices have been housed for many years across from the courthouse in leased space at 111 W. Third St. The County Board approved only a one-year lease renewal July 18, citing space and HVAC concerns with that location.

The West Central District Health Department was among the North Dewey building’s tenants before it moved to 1225 S. Poplar St. during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for the county’s purchase of the North Dewey building.

In other business, commissioners will:

Consider a land-use amendment, rezoning request and subdivision plat by Kent and Linda Swanson for property three miles north of Hershey at 19898 W. Wildlife Road. The property would be zoned R-1 “rural estates residential” if the rezoning is approved.

Consider electrical proposals related to the courthouse’s generator.

Set dates to receive bids for a used wheel loader, a used motor grader and three new half-ton, four-wheel drive and four-door pickup trucks for the county Department of Roads.