The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will discuss a bid submitted by Sargent Irrigation for remediation work on the existing geothermal system at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room at the courthouse.
The board also will:
» Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Nebraska Bar & Grill of Gothenburg for an event at Harbor Lights Oct. 17.
» Consider a memorandum of understanding with the city of North Platte concerning the fiscal year 2020 Justice Assistance Grant Program funding. The North Platte City Council will also discuss the memorandum at its meeting Tuesday.
» Consider approval of the 2020 inventory forms submitted by all county offices.
» Discuss a special designated liquor permit submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for an event at Harbor Lights Sept. 19.
» Consider an interlocal agreement with the village of Sutherland to provide library services.
» Consider entering into an interlocal agreement with the village of Brady to provide law enforcement services and authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the agreement.
» Consider authorizing Henry to sign the annual Peopleware renewal agreement for software used in the register of deeds office.
