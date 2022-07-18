County commissioners approve lease for probation offices

The Lincoln County commissioners Monday approved a one-year lease for office space to house the District 11 probation offices.

The space includes Suites 201 to 204 at 102 E. Third St., where the probation office is currently housed. The board discussed reducing the length of the lease to one year to evaluate other options for the Probation Department due to its growth.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said building owners Gordon and Mary Petersen were easy to work with and “very generous.” Due to a shorter lease, the rent will go up slightly by $214 per month.

The commissioners also:

Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Cos. Inc.

Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Golden Spike Tower for an event at the tower Aug. 5 to 6.

The commissioners went into closed session to discuss strategy for pending or imminent real estate purchases. No action was taken after the session.

As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners met after the regular meeting to consider property valuation protests. The board will also meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for valuation protests and if needed, at 9 a.m. Friday.