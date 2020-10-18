County commissioners to discuss Detention Center column enhancements

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will discuss existing column enhancement for the Detention Center addition and additional service and fees for the design of the foundations and associated field work by TreanorHL.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board also will:

» Receive and consider acceptance of bids for motor grader blades for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Discuss the removal of three trees on Eighth Street in the county right-of-way.

» Discuss and consider leasing a skid steer from Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. for the Department of Roads.

» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor license submitted by Big Red Liquor for a reception Nov. 28 at the D&N Event Center.