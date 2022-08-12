County Commissioners to receive preliminary budget

Susan Maline, CPA, will present the preliminary fiscal year 2022-23 Lincoln County budget to the Lincoln County commissioners at Monday’s 9:30 a.m. meeting.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will consider authorizing the Lincoln County highway superintendent to study a portion of Somerset Road owned by Hasenauer Acres, LLC. The study would determine if a portion of Somerset Road could be vacated.
In other business, the commissioners will:
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an interlocal agreement with Keith County for inmate housing at Lincoln County Detention Center.
- Consider authorizing the Region 51 Emergency Management Director to attend the International Association of Emergency Managers conference in November.
- Consider a generator for the Lincoln County Courthouse.
- Consider renewal of a skid steer rental/lease with Titan Machinery for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
- Consider purchase of a scraper for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
- Consider a remodel of the third floor of the Lincoln County Courthouse for the District Court judges.
- Consider hiring an additional bailiff for District Court judges.
- Authorizing the chairman to sign special designated liquor application for a wedding reception at Old Depot Vineyard & Winery on Sept. 24.
- Authorizing the chairman to sign special designated liquor application for a private party at Old Depot Vineyard & Winery on Sept. 22.