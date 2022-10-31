County leaders face voter-fraud suit, say not to take early ballots to polls

Nationally promoted allegations of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential vote were on the minds of Lincoln County officials during Monday’s commissioners’ meeting.

The County Board voted 5-0 to join a statewide defense team against a Lincoln man’s $1 billion lawsuit claiming massive fraud by state leaders and election commissioners in all 93 counties during and since the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.

County Clerk Becky Rossell, who was served with Rick Hill’s lawsuit Oct. 12, also urged Lincoln County voters to ignore “national misinformation” from election-fraud theorists urging them to deliver early ballots to in-person polling places during next Tuesday’s election.

Doing so, she warned, would ensure such early ballots wouldn’t be counted. That’s because they wouldn’t be in the possession of Rossell’s North Platte courthouse office — as required by state law — when the polls close at 8 p.m. CT Nov. 8.

“Please do not do that,” she said. “My poll workers have been instructed not to take them. There’s just a lot of misinformation out there.”

She spoke with a breaking voice about the ongoing accusations of election fraud and wrongdoing since former Republican President Donald Trump’s defeat by current Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump won 58.2% of Nebraska’s 2020 statewide vote and 76.2% of the Lincoln County vote.

“I’ve proudly done this work for 32 years,” said Rossell, who is unopposed for a ninth four-year term as clerk. “It hurts my heart that these things are happening.

“I think the state of Nebraska has very well-run elections. I think at this point the state and my office have done everything to be as transparent as possible. We want to assure voters that the process is accurate and done to the best of our ability.”

Rossell said this election’s 3,100-some early voters can mail in completed ballots, deliver them in person to her office or leave them in the dropboxes in front of the courthouse and the County Sheriff’s Office across North Jeffers Street. They should call her with questions at 308-534-4350, she said.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley urged Rossell to contact other Lincoln County press outlets so they also can warn people against taking completed early ballots to live polling places.

“I’m sure there will be people possibly that didn’t get that information” that early ballots must be at the clerk’s office when the polls close, he said.

“I do think it’s really important that people hear it from our (county) office (as to) what the proper procedures are,” added Commissioner Micaela Wuehler.

Hill, who lists a southwest Lincoln address, filed his lawsuit Sept. 2 against Omaha-based Election Systems & Software — which supplies Nebraska’s election equipment — along with Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers and the 93 election commissioners.

In a nine-page complaint in Lancaster County District Court, he demanded the seizure of ES&S, state and county records from the November 2020 election; a hand recount of its results; a state law outlawing early ballots and mandating paper ballots and hand-counting; and a halt to construction of casinos at horse tracks under petition initiatives voters approved in 2020.

“We are not a democracy. Which is mob rule,” Hill wrote. “We no longer have ‘officials’ that want to serve justice for The People. We have billionaires and lawless, godless vigilantes who’s only purpose in life is to serve themselves and evil.”

He decried “globalists” and “Elites,” accused every president since Ronald Reagan — except for Trump — of being “heavily saturated in pedophilia” and claimed that COVID-19 stands for “Certificated of Vaccine I.D. Artificial Intelligence.”

“The Covid19 ‘vaccine’ wasn’t a vaccine for the virus did not exist,” Hill wrote. “It was a genetically engineered death shot to remove 90% of the world’s population. The people it didn’t murder would become transhuman connected to A.I., human robots with no soul or independent thought.”

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer, the County Board’s legal counsel, said he wouldn’t seek an executive session to discuss Hill’s suit as local elected board typically do to talk litigation strategy.

“I don’t think we need a closed session, because it’s really not a lawsuit,” Volkmer said. “It’s a sad joke. It’s wasting everyone’s time. … It has absolutely no merit whatsoever.”

Commissioners agreed to have Chairman Chris Bruns sign a “concurrent representation letter” joining in the lawsuit’s defense by Baylor Evnen on behalf of six of Nebraska’s other 92 counties.

They also authorized Torrey Gerdes, a Baylor Evnen staff lawyer, to sign a “joint defense agreement” with attorneys for the rest of the 98 personal and corporate defendants in Hill’s suit.

In other business Monday, commissioners approved a $17,109 bid by Eakes Office Solutions of North Platte for seven mobile replacement desks in County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo’s office.