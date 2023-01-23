 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

County to take over maintenance of 4 roads in Fairway Estates

The Lincoln County commissioners approved a dedication plat for several roads within Fairway Estates south of Lake Maloney.

The roads that are included in the plat are Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive. The plat dedicates the road to come under the county’s care following previous approval.

However, County Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark said a new dedication plat was needed to clarify the action.

“Tyler (Volkmer, deputy county attorney) felt we should do a dedication plat to make sure it is clear,” Clark said. “It is basically a formality, Using a new plat rather than an old plat (is needed) to make sure we cover our bases.”

With the dedication plat, the county takes on maintenance of the roads within the subdivision.

The commissioners changed the date to receive bids for the Probation Office renovation project at 103-111 N. Dewey St. to 10 a.m. Feb. 21. That meeting is on a Tuesday because that Monday is Presidents Day.

The board approved an application by Joan Richardson for Richardson Administrative Subdivision on property located at 18226 W. Island Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.

Three companies submitted bids for a new/used utility tractor for the Department of Roads. The tractor will be used as a road groomer tractor and as a batwing motor, said Jason Schultz, highway superintendent.

Titan Machinery of North Platte submitted three bids, Miller Repair of Maxwell two bids and Akers Equipment four bids. Schultz asked the commissioners for a week to study the bids before offering a recommendation.

The bids range from $82,530 for a used vehicle to $146,000 for a new vehicle.

