County's voter registration totals barely change as Election Day nears

For the first time since 1974, Lincoln County will go into a general election with fewer registered voters than it had for the previous spring’s primary.

Of course, it’s just two fewer voters.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said 23,758 county residents are registered to cast ballots Tuesday, compared with 23,760 for the May 10 primary election.

The latest total is 2.3% below the 24,311 registered for the November 2020 general election. Lincoln County set a 50-year high in 2004, when 25,053 were registered that November.

Registration totals haven’t changed so little between primary and general elections since 2006. The county that year had 24,970 registered to vote in May and 24,973 in November.

The online era of voter registration has slowed in-person registrations to a trickle, said Rossell, who succeeded the late Nadine Heath as clerk and election commissioner 32 years ago.

“Most of them, maybe 98%, are done online or through DMV,” she said Friday. She referred to the option to register when people get or renew driver’s licenses at a Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles location.

Polling places for Lincoln County’s 24 election precincts will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. CT and close at 8 p.m. Those in neighboring counties will open and close at the same time, meaning 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain time zone.

Under state law, all completed early ballots must be in the possession of the election office by 8 p.m. to be counted.

People serving as agents to take ballots to homebound voters must pick them up by 7 p.m. CT from Rossell’s North Platte courthouse office, 301 N. Jeffers St. Those, too, must be completed and in the election office’s possession by the 8 p.m. deadline.

North Platte and county residents may follow election returns as they’re updated on the county’s website at lincolncountyne.gov. The Telegraph’s election coverage will be available in Wednesday’s print edition and online Tuesday night at nptelegraph.com.

West central Nebraska counties typically will post results on their respective webpages. Visitors to the Nebraska Association of County Officials page (nebraskacounties.org) may click to access a statewide county-by-county roundup (available directly at election.mips.me) or click on “Nebraska Counties” and “Nebraska Counties Explorer” to visit individual county websites.

Federal, state and multicounty races may be followed via the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office at sos.nebraska.gov/elections/2022-elections.

Nebraska’s three U.S. House seats, the state’s constitutional offices and half of the Legislature and North Platte City Council and school board seats are among the key state and local races.

This year’s midterm elections also are the main year for filling county elected offices. All Lincoln County candidates in Tuesday’s election are unopposed.

Nebraskans also will decide the fate of two petition initiatives — a “voter ID” state constitutional amendment and a minimum-wage law — plus an amendment sent to voters by the Legislature to let cities or airport authorities spend money to attract or improve commercial air service.

In North Platte, voters also will decide whether to impose a temporary half-cent sales tax to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

Rossell said she and her staff will aim to update election night results every hour. The first results, released shortly after 8 p.m., will reflect those of the county’s 3,100-some early ballots that were properly signed and returned by midday Monday.

Early ballots returned between Monday’s lunchtime and the Tuesday deadline will be counted with the ballots cast at in-person voting sites.

Results aren’t official until after the county’s canvassing board, which also serves as Election Day “counting board,” meets Thursday to finalize them.

Two Republicans and two Democrats serve on the canvassing board, Rossell said. “They are there throughout the whole process,” and “they sign off the election with me at the end.”

It’s up to the canvassing board to rule on the status of “provisional ballots,” which may be cast by registered voters who have moved since the last election but failed to update their address.

If people wanting to vote Tuesday think their address on record might not be current, Rossell said, they can check for their proper precinct by clicking on “Voter Check” on the county website.

If their precinct has changed, they can come to the clerk’s office to pick up and fill out the paperwork they need to cast a provisional ballot.

Doing so and taking the finished paperwork to their new polling place will save them from having to get and fill it out there before voting, she said.

“If we’ve talked to them, we don’t have to do as much research on our end” when the canvassing board meets, Rossell said. “The more information we have, the easier it is to know what’s going on.”

People who see early election returns going differently than they expect, she added, shouldn’t put too much stock in such early trends. They merely reflect whatever order precinct workers happen to bring their ballots to the courthouse for counting.

“They are totally random,” Rossell said. “However they bring them over from whatever precinct they worked, that’s the order we do them in.”