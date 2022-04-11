Couple charged with felonies after two girls ingest suboxone

A Sutherland couple have been charged with multiple felonies after two girls — 3 and 6 years old — ingested suboxone on Sunday that they found in their home.

Joshua T. Holmes, 30; and Emily R. Martin, 28, both made initial appearances in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

They are both charged with two counts of intentional child abuse. Their bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and preliminary hearings for both were scheduled for April 21.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release and court records:

Deputies responded to the Great Plains Health emergency room to a report of two children being treated for a possible drug overdoes.

A grandparent transported the girls to the hospital and neither parent was in the facility.

Deputies later met with both Martin and Holmes.

Martin, who is the girls’ mother, said the children told her they ate a pill that had been in a candy dispenser in the kitchen. She said Holmes, who is her boyfriend, stated he had found the pill inside the home and that it belonged to a friend. She said Holmes told her he placed the pill in the candy dispenser.

Martin said that after the children ingested the pill, she called poison control and was advised to seek medical treatment for them.

Martin said instead she took the children to her mother’s house, where the girls began to vomit and then were taken to the hospital.

Martin told the deputy she stayed at the home and “waited to hear how things were going” until her mother called and advised her she needed to come to the hospital as well.

Holmes told the deputy he had found the pill, but had placed it in a container and then set it in the medicine cabinet.

He said once he learned the children had ingested the pill he had a panic attack and that was why he was not at the hospital.

Holmes admitted having smoked marijuana and methamphetamine eight hours before the incident. Martin took a drug test at the sheriff’s office and it tested positive for methamphetamine. She admitted to having smoked the drug three days prior to the incident.

The two girls were placed in protective custody. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.