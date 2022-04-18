Couple faces felony drug charges after I-80 traffic stop early Sunday

A Fernley, Nevada, couple were both charged with felonies after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday.

The driver, Dezjia N. Davis, 33, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and transporting a child while intoxicated, and an infraction for failure to use a child passenger restraint.

Her husband, Taylor M. Davis, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and also an infraction for possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Both appeared in Dawson County Court on Monday afternoon.

Bail was set at 10% of $10,000 for each, and preliminary hearings were scheduled for April 28.

Two children, ages 4 and 5, who were passengers in the back seat were placed in protective care.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release and court records:

About 12:22 a.m. Sunday, the patrol received a report of a Nissan Altima that was driving erratically along eastbound Interstate 80.

The trooper located the vehicle about 12:40 a.m. stopped at the top of an off-ramp at mile marker 231.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and she showed signs of impairment, including difficulty keeping her balance.

The male passenger also showed signs of impairment.

A search of the vehicle located 1.73 grams of methamphetamine, one loaded syringe containing meth, a glass pipe with meth residue, 42 used syringes with meth residue, two unused syringes, a scale, a razor and a pair of tweezers.