The Lincoln County Courthouse does not have backup power in case of an electrical power failure. That is due to change.

Commissioners plan to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to install a generator on the north side of the building. It will require power to be off for the entire courthouse during the installation period.

At their meeting on Monday morning, commissioners tentatively planned to close the courthouse at noon on Sept. 1 for the installation.

The work would be completed during the Labor Day Weekend, ending Sept. 4.

Commissioners Micaela Wuehler and Kent Weems told the board they would check with all entities doing the installation about whether that is a feasible timeline.

The installation will require work by local contractors along with North Platte Municipal Light & Water and the county building and grounds, and information technology personnel.

And, for the second time, commissioners approved a right-of-way application for Custer Public Power District to supply three-phase power for GrayBull Golf Club. The golf course is under construction about 10 miles north of Maxwell and set to open next year.

Commissioners granted an application for the same purpose in February, but CPPD was overly optimistic, said Jason Chaplin, CPPD engineering manager, who was at the commissioner meeting on Monday. Weather prevented the work from being done then and the permit expired.

GrayBull is “The 7th Dormie Network club, built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills,” according to dormienetwork.com/graybull. “GrayBull will open on day one to the Dormie standard of first-class facilities, pristine course conditions, and 60 beds on site for members to make the most of the evening entertainment available at network tournaments and private events,” reads the site.

Commissioners Weems and Chris Bruns had voted against the application in February as a symbolic gesture, as they felt CPPD had not adequately addressed concerns of landowners who would be impacted by the line. The vote this time was unanimous. Chaplin said “We have been communicating” with the landowners and their “perceptions changed.”

On another topic, Lincoln County Highway Department’s new office manager, Deanna Fry, “is doing a wonderful job,” said County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz. He was giving a report to commissioners at their meeting.

Schultz also reported that the highway department’s work on the O’Fallon Road canal crossing north of U.S. Highway 30 is complete with gravel and open to traffic. He anticipated that he would have prices for asphalt overlay to present to the commissioners at their meeting next Monday.

In other business commissioners:

Authorized Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign renewal papers for the county’s vision care insurance that they have through Nebraska Association of County Officials. County Clerk Becky Rossell said there had been some enhancements to the plan and only about a one to two dollar per month rate increase for employees and families. She said the rate was guaranteed for four years.

Adopted Resolution 2023-09 to amend the clerk of district court petty cash fund balance, correcting the figure from $200 to $220.

Adopted Resolution 2023-10 to include additional fees collected due to the county selling small surplus items to other counties.

Approved three motor vehicle tax exemption applications as submitted by County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo for local churches and charitable organizations.