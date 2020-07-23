COVID-19 won’t require cuts to North Platte’s current city budget, but its impact will be felt in the next one, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in previewing a Thursday nonvoting City Council work session.
Council members will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., to take their first look at the possible shape of the 2020-21 budget that will start Oct. 1.
They’ll also review the city’s current financial status in light of the coronavirus pandemic, as some councilmen had requested, Kibbon said.
But he said net income from the city’s 1½-cent sales tax, though sliced by COVID-19 economic slowdowns, has held up well enough that the city won’t end the 2019-20 year short of cash.
“We will not have to have any budget cuts for the (current) budget,” said Kibbon, who succeeded retired City Administrator Jim Hawks in May.
On the other hand, he added, he’s likely to propose a “modest reduction” in spending in the next budget — with no new capital projects — to guard against continued sales-tax declines as the new fiscal year starts.
Kibbon said he’ll also propose the addition of a formal cash reserve in the general fund, fulfilling a recommendation made over several years by the city’s auditing firm.
Beyond the auditors’ advice, he said, the city needs to save money for major expenditures as key pieces of equipment, such as at the wastewater treatment plant, near the end of their useful lives.
“Regardless of whether the pandemic had occurred, my vision for city government is (that) we should have the ability to have cash reserves available for those capital expenditures in the long term,” Kibbon said.
Thursday’s work session will present a rough draft of 2020-21 department budgets, offering an initial comparison with the overall $146.7 million budget for the year ending Sept. 30.
Projected taxes and fees to cover next year’s general fund likely will be no higher than this year’s, Kibbon said, though that could change depending on COVID-19 and developments in the city’s economy.
Despite the city budget’s nine-figure total, it includes spending and income for Municipal Light & Water, a self-supporting “enterprise fund.” General-fund spending in the 2019-20 budget is about $32.2 million.
As in past years, Kibbon said, the council will plan for line-by-line budget work sessions for next month and hold its annual budget hearing and adopt the next budget after Labor Day.
But Thursday’s session “is an effort to provide them with an earlier look at the budget than we’ve normally provided,” he said.
Monthly net sales-tax income returned by the Nebraska Department of Revenue has declined each of the last three months, reflecting the initial period of strict COVID-19 health measures from March through May.
With two months left in the 2019-20 fiscal year, however, total net sales-tax collections are 0.5% behind the same 10 months in 2018-19. The city receives its monthly tax payments two months after the state collects them.
Even after COVID-19 slowdowns set in, recent monthly sales tax collections have outpaced the $535,347 the city still needs to meet its budgeted sales-tax income for the entire fiscal year.
If the city reaches that figure, it’ll also pass this year’s $7.14 million “trigger point” to split additional sales-tax income through Sept. 30 between the general fund and the reserved Quality Growth Fund.
Voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to grant another 10-year renewal to QGF, which can receive up to $650,000 for local economic development projects after each year’s trigger point is reached.
But Kibbon said it’s unlikely that QGF will receive its full $650,000 allocation before the 2019-20 year ends. It last collected its maximum annual amount in the 2015-16 fiscal year.
