COVID-19 community risk dial goes up as cases continue to surge

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial has moved up, though it has stayed in the orange elevated category, this week. The West Central District Health Department announced the new dial Thursday in a press release saying it moved from 2.35 to 2.88.
There were changes in the following variables that contributed to movement in the dial, the press release said:
» Positivity rate (overall).
» Positivity rate (weekly).
» Case rate per million.
» Average daily hospitalization.
» Ventilator availability.
» Community spread.
» Contact tracing.
» Individuals affected.
