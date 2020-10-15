 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 community risk dial goes up as cases continue to surge
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 community risk dial goes up as cases continue to surge

  • 0
COVID-19 community risk dial goes up as cases continue to surge
West Central District Health Department

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial has moved up, though it has stayed in the orange elevated category, this week. The West Central District Health Department announced the new dial Thursday in a press release saying it moved from 2.35 to 2.88.

There were changes in the following variables that contributed to movement in the dial, the press release said:

» Positivity rate (overall).

» Positivity rate (weekly).

» Case rate per million.

» Average daily hospitalization.

» Ventilator availability.

» Community spread.

» Contact tracing.

» Individuals affected.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News