COVID-19 continues to surge in West Central Health District

The COVID-19 community risk dial moved from a 2.12 up to a 2.35 this week, which remains within the elevated risk level, the West Central District Health Department said Thursday night in a press release.

There were changes in the following variables that contributed to movement in the dial, including an increase in the following:

» Measure ID R1: Positivity rate (weekly).

» Measure ID R2: Trajectory of cases.

» Measure ID R4: Average daily hospitalization.

» Measure ID R12: Medical and surgical beds.

“Your partnership and collaboration in identifying close contacts is significant in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, bringing our community to a lower risk of spread,” the press release said.

The risk dial is updated every Thursday after the information is reviewed by the Public Health Command Center. Dial updates are posted to: wcdhd.org/what-we-do/health-services/emergency-preparedness/coronavirus/risk-dial.html and the WCDHD Facebook page.

