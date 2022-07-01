 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cozad man convicted in 1981 Colorado cold case

ENGELWOOD, Colo. — An Arapahoe County, Colorado, jury found David Anderson, 62, of Cozad guilty of murdering Sylvia Quayle in her Cherry Hills Village home in 1981. The June 30 verdict brings to a close a cold case that spanned more than four decades.

“For more than 40 years the defendant carried with him a dark secret, a secret that was finally revealed during this trial,” said Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebauer, one of the prosecutors on the case.

According to a district court affidavit, Quayle’s body was found by her father, William Quayle, in her home at 3800 S. Ogden St. in Cherry Hills Village.

Police responded to his call of a “woman down” just before 8 a.m. Aug. 4, 1981, and soon found her dead at the scene. Her father told officers he found Quayle’s body “lying on the living room floor, nude with her arms above her head” and a white towel covering her face, according to the affidavit.

Police noted Quayle’s hands were covered in blood and she had red marks on her neck, according to the affidavit. An investigation revealed she had been shot with a .22 caliber bullet in the top of her head, stabbed three times in her upper back and evidence showed strangulation, the affidavit said.

For more on this story, visit the Colorado Community Media website here.

