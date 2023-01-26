 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cozad woman arrested after high speed chase

  • 0

A Cozad woman led State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 between Overton and Lexington on Wednesday night.

Officers eventually used “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the vehicle. The driver was booked into Dawson County Jail on multiple charges, according to a press release from the patrol.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be driven by someone with multiple felony warrants. The car was traveling west at mile marker 247. The driver refused to yield and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. As the vehicle reached mile marker 238, additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Lexington interchange but then attempted to reenter I-80 westbound. A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention on the entrance ramp to stop the vehicle.

People are also reading…

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle for several minutes until troopers deployed pepperballs into the vehicle. The driver, Mikayla Schooley, 25, of Cozad, was then taken into custody. She was lodged in Dawson County Jail on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and possession of cocaine, as well as outstanding warrants.

— Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NU regent acquitted of witness tampering in sex assault case

A jury has acquitted University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark of witness tampering in a sexual assault case. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Stark with felony witness tampering in August 2021. They alleged that Stark told former Husker fullback Willie Miller not to testify on behalf of Doug Anders, a former Omaha gym owner accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl who worked out at Anders' facility.  Anders was convicted in February 2021 of first-degree sexual assault. Stark, a 76-year-old sports psychologist, was prepared to testify as a witness for prosecutors on behalf of the victim but he was never called to the stand.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The line of royal succession explained with new baby news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News