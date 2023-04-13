UPDATED, April 13, 2023, 5:45 pm: Clarifies nature of North Platte chamber's contribution to project.

A revised, larger 120-unit expansion of North Platte’s Victory Village apartments also would be the crowning project of the community’s third round of “Shot in the Arm” housing incentives.

Community Redevelopment Authority members Thursday advanced DP Development LLC’s plan to the Planning Commission, which will hold a public hearing April 25 and decide whether to recommend City Council approval of the $26 million expansion.

The CRA will meet again soon after the Planning Commission session and vote on whether to forward the plan to the council, Chairman Greg Wilke said.

It includes $2.3 million in tax increment financing for workforce housing, lifting the city’s total TIF commitment to Victory Village to $3.9 million since February 2020.

Omaha-based DP, which dedicated its first 80 units last July at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard, initially won the CRA’s endorsement in September to build five more “eightplexes” just north of the original 10.

But “as the environment changed through interest rates rising and construction costs rising, we had to kind of step back” from that more modest 40-unit expansion, DP Chief Financial Officer Bob Furley told CRA members.

It cost about $140,000 per unit to build Victory Village’s first 80 units, but it’ll cost closer to $190,000 per unit to complete the expansion, he said.

“Fortunately, a local investor came to us that’s very supportive of the need for additional housing and committed a very significant investment that allowed us to revisit this,” Furley said.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said after the meeting that the chamber offered a $250,000 performance-based loan toward DP's financing package.

He said the chamber will use about one-fourth of the $500,000 in Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant money it received in April 2021 as part of Shot in the Arm’s $1.2 million third phase. The rest of the $250,000 in incentives will come from the chamber's local matching funds for that phase, he said.

Incentive funds have gone out as planned for two Canteen District upper-floor apartment remodeling projects and rehabilitation of eight older homes through the Lincoln County Community Development Corp., Person said.

But Phase 3’s single-family housing incentives haven’t had as many takers, he said, though some incentives have been committed to continue the buildout of the 37-home Dancer Subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues.

“We had some projects we were counting on that didn’t happen, and we have a deadline on use of the funds,” Person said. “We made this commitment to encourage (DP) to move forward.”

He said the Nebraska Department of Economic Development helped by slightly extending the deadline for North Platte to use up its workforce housing grant.

With the chamber’s help “and their taking a below-market return on their investment, we’re allowed to go forward if we can have the TIF,” Furley told CRA members.

DP hopes to close on the needed additional land north of Victory Village Phase 1 next month and start construction June 1 if city officials approve the expansion soon enough, CRA attorney Mike Bacon told the panel.

Person said the chamber, which also contributed state workforce housing money toward Victory Village’s first 80 units, asked DP in return for its leftover funds to finish building out its long-term plan for 200 total units instead of doing just 40 more units now.

Chamber leaders also asked DP to include three-bedroom units for families with children alongside the one- and two-bedroom units built in Phase 1 and planned for Phase 2, he said.

All those changes, Bacon said, changed Victory Village’s expansion enough that city government must go through the entire TIF process again.

The City Council’s initial TIF grant three years ago included $1.6 million for the first 80 units, with DP able to obtain $1.3 million more for a second phase with the approval the CRA gave in September.

But Bacon said state law requires a developer to navigate a fresh round of public meetings, hearings and votes if its follow-up phase substantially changes.

Furley said DP, which has rented out all 80 units in Phase 1, intends to maintain that phase’s rental rates for the new units even with its higher construction costs.

He said leasing has begun at the nearly finished Heartland Flats apartments at North Platte’s District 177 shopping center, which DP manages for Rev Development LLC of Lincoln.

CRA members indicated they’re receptive to DP’s vision for finishing Victory Village.

“I guess I think that what’s already there is a very attractive, very nice addition to our community,” Wilke said. Phase 2 would be “more of the same.”

“I’d like to acknowledge the builders for coming to our community and helping us get along with the housing shortage we have,” added veteran CRA member Don Lucas, who offered the motion to send the plan to the Planning Commission.