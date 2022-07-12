 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRA to finalize tax increment financing arrangement for housing project, Twin Rivers Thursday

North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet Thursday to finalize tax increment financing arrangements for a “shovel-ready” housing project and further development of Twin Rivers Business Park.

The 9 a.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes to watch online.

The City Council June 7 approved both TIF requests from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which proposed them.

The chamber plans to install streets and utilities for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing subdivision on 13.2 acres stretching south and east from West 17th Street and Adams Avenue.

The site makes up a bit more than half of 23.56 acres of city-owned land between the North Platte Cemetery, Educational Service Unit 16, Madison Middle School and River’s Edge Golf Course.

The project’s redevelopment contract will sell that land to the chamber and grant $1.87 million in TIF aid so it can gradually recover the costs of installing the site’s infrastructure. The city will retain the rest of the land for future cemetery expansion.

Sale of the city’s land will put it on Lincoln County’s property tax rolls. Chamber officials estimate it’ll have an initial $120,000 taxable value, yielding at least $2,280 in new property taxes at 2021 rates even with TIF in effect.

The chamber then will sell lots to interested homebuilders. Prebuilt modular homes are primarily envisioned, though other types of housing would be welcomed, they say.

The council gave final approval July 5 to a companion ordinance rezoning the site to R-2 residential. That allows single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes, but not apartment complexes.

CRA members also will consider final approval of a redevelopment contract so the chamber can install streets and utilities in Twin Rivers’ undeveloped 54.75 acres. Land along Twin Rivers Drive has mostly filled up.

The chamber will receive $2.8 million in TIF assistance to help offset infrastructure costs there. It sells sites to businesses and industrial firms that locate at Twin Rivers.

