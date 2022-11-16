Crash closes I-80 for over an hour Wednesday afternoon

The Nebraska Department of Roads shut down eastbound Interstate 80 near Sutherland because of a crash about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 157. Traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 30 at Sutherland, and re-routed back to I-80 at Paxton.

Scanner traffic indicated that a medical helicopter was en route to the scene.

Troopers also monitoring traffic in the westbound lanes. No further information is available at this time.