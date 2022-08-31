Crete Carrier Corporation donates $50,000 to NPCC diesel program

Crete Carrier Corporation made a $50,000 donation Tuesday to the North Platte Community College Foundation for program enhancements and equipment for the NPCC Diesel Technology Program.

A Diesel Technology classroom has been named in honor of Crete Carrier in recognition of the contribution, the college said in a press release.

“The NPCC Foundation appreciates the generosity of Crete Carrier,” said Jake Rissler, director of institutional advancement. “It’s support like this, between public and private partners, that allows us to keep our programs moving forward and continue our mission of transforming lives through exceptional learning opportunities for individual student success.”

Winston Ostergard, vice president of maintenance for Crete Carrier, said the donation was a great opportunity for Crete to strengthen ties to a community it has been a part of for a long time.

Crete has had a big presence in North Plate for more than 20 years. On a weekly basis, there are over 220 drivers, 16 shop employees and 13 office employees working out of North Platte to support the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in making store deliveries.

“We were very excited when the opportunity presented itself to partner with North Platte Community College,” Ostergard said. “This was all made possible by the Founders of Crete Carrier, Duane and Phyllis Acklie.”

As Crete Carrier grew over the years, the Acklies founded the Acklie Charitable Foundation to help communities across Nebraska. One of ACF’s funding priorities is education because Duane and Phyllis believed that education is the best path to a bright future.

“Duane and Phyllis both attended community colleges, and the ACF Board feels strongly that Nebraska’s community colleges provide excellent education at an affordable price,” Ostergard said. “ACF and Crete Carrier are proud to support the Crete Carrier Diesel Technology Classroom at NPCC to help the next generation of diesel tech students be successful in college and in their future careers.”