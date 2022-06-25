Crews battle fire near Marantha Bible Camp south of Maxwell

MAXWELL — A 30-plus acre fire continued to burn just west of Maranatha Bible Camp on Saturday.

Maxwell Fire Chief Jim Falcon said the origin of the fire came from a set of dual wheels that came off a semi-trailer from Interstate 80. A north wind pushed the fire south into a stand of cedar trees on private property.

“It’s contained, it’s not out,” Falcon said in a phone interview at 2:30 p.m. “The fire started back in the fields (south of I-80).”

Brady and North Platte Fire Departments assisted with the blaze. Falcon later in the afternoon said the fire had jumped a private lake on the property as crews continued to fight it.

“What helped us (initially) is that lake was right there and that kind of helped stop it,” Falcon said. “The wind kind of gusted and there was a big burn pile ready to burn, where they had cleared out some trees, and that caught fire as well.”

He said the wind pushed the fire south to the lake, then the fire moved east and west around the lake.

Falcon said although the fire was initially contained at the lake, later in the afternoon, the fire jumped the lake to the south side.

“The fire has been contained on the south side of the lake,” Falcon said about 5 p.m. “There’s a lot of dry vegetation underneath those cedar trees that caused a little bit of an issue.”

Falcon said Maranatha Bible Camp supplied a pump to draw lake water and a backhoe to fight the fire.

No structures were threatened.

