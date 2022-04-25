Crews continue to battle 'Road 702 Fire' in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties

The Road 702 Fire in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties covered 41,155 acres as of a 9 a.m. Monday report sent out by Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One.

The report indicated the fire is 0% contained with many interior pockets of unburned vegetation within the Road 702 Fire perimeter. As winds shift or increase, these areas within the fire may burn. Residents in and around the fire area should expect to see flare-ups and smoke, both due to these unburned islands burning as well as the intense heat that remains in the timbered draws, the report said.

Retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trumble was killed Friday evening while working the 702 fire. Trumble, 66, was helping to spot the fire in Red Willow County when his vehicle went off the road in the smoke and dust about 7 p.m., said Paul Wood, Red Willow County attorney.

Trumble was overcome by the smoke and was unable to escape, Wood said. His body was recovered about 3:30 a.m. the next day.

Five people also have been injured while fighting the 702 fire.

The threat of additional fire growth remains as firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots in brushy draws and near structures. No evacuation orders were active Monday, however.

Sunday afternoon, the Multi-Mission Aircraft from Colorado mapped the fire area at 41,155 acres. Firefighters working the night shift patrolled the fire watching for hot spots, flare ups all while monitoring winds that gusted up to 60 mph.

The west branch of the fire stretches from Cambridge west and south toward Lebanon. The fire was active primarily in the timbered draws where the fuels are heaviest. Dozers have tried to mitigate hazards by knocking over fire-weakened trees so firefighters can work in those areas.

On Monday, firefighters, supported by aerial resources, continued to secure the fireline by mopping up hot spots that threaten control lines and working to cool down areas of heat in the timbered draws where it is safe to do so, the report said.

The east branch of the fire stretches from Cambridge south to Wilsonville and into northern Kansas. The fire was very active on this branch Sunday in both the lighter fuels and the timbered draws.

Firefighters, supported by aerial resources, continued to secure the fireline by mopping up the fire edge and worked on containing any unburned islands within the fire perimeter.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the Road 702 Fire area and to use caution when driving in areas where smoke and dust reduce visibility. Officials are also asking residents who return to their homes to be cautious.

For information on other fires in Nebraska, follow NEMA on Facebook at facebook.com/nema.page or Twitter at twitter.com/NEMAtweets.

The Omaha World-Herald and Associated Press contributed to this report.