Crews expect to finish North Platte paving projects Saturday

With the last of this week’s rain apparently behind them, Western Engineering Co. Inc. crews hope Saturday to wrap up North Platte’s seven-week, $3.5 million repaving marathon.

Friday crews were laying fresh asphalt on East B Street at Bailey Avenue.

City Engineer Brent Burklund said Western expected later Friday to finish the eastern end of the long B Street resurfacing project from McDonald Road to Silber Street.

Preparatory milling was proceeding Friday on East Second Street from North Jeffers to Silber, the last of 15 stretches of city streets and parts of two Lincoln County roads to be repaved since late March.

