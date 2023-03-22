Hershey Public Schools announced the hiring of Jordan Cudney as its 7th-12th grade principal for the 2023-24.

He is currently the assistant principal and activities director at the school. Cudney previously worked in administration at Cozad and North Platte high schools.

“We are excited to have Mr. Cudney in this new role, he will do an excellent job,” said Superintendent Jane Davis.

Prior to getting into education administration, Cudney spent 12 years as a physical education/strength and conditioning instructor as well as football and track coach at both the high school (Crete, Omaha Benson, Ord) and collegiate (Morningside University and Midland University) levels.

Cudney and his wife Kara have four children, Hadlee, Henley, Maverick, and Maizey.

“We have appreciated the close knit community that Hershey Public Schools has,” Cudney said, “and look forward to continuing the strong culture and high level of excellence that Hershey Public Schools is known for.”

Current principal Jeff Steinbeck has taken a position at Blair Community Schools as the Director of Facilities.