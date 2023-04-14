A complex of fires that started on Thursday afternoon in Custer County had burned more than 100,000 acres, damaged three homes, destroyed a lot of hay and may have destroyed livestock.

The fires were considered 85% contained by 9:15 on Friday morning.

A fire started about six miles northwest of Anselmo, in the area of Cooksley Ranch. It quickly spread as far north as the Middle Loup River in Blaine County. Dry lightning Thursday evening sparked seven additional fires, according to a press release from Nebraska Emergency Management Agency issued at mid-day.

The complex included fires north and south of Brewster. The area burned was estimated at 100,000 to 120,000 acres (156 to 187 square miles), according to the NEMA release.

Custer County Emergency Management Director Mark Rempe reported that Nebraska State Patrol deployed drones on Friday morning to assess the size more accurately and identify remaining hot spots, according to the release.

Thursday evening, “the fire spread out in all kinds of directions and the winds kept changing,” said Jessi Mason, owner of The Market and Mill in Anselmo in a phone call with The North Platte Telegraph.

Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity on Thursday night helped contain the fire said Region 26 Emergency Management Director Alma Beland, according to the NEMA release.

“A large number of fire departments, aircraft and volunteers assisted but an official count is not available yet this morning,” said Mark Finney, assistant Anselmo fire chief, in a post on the CCEM Facebook page.

Arrow Aviation from Broken Bow was providing aerial suppression to help crews battling the fires on the ground.

Country Partners posted on the CCEM page that they were open past business hours to fill water tanks as needed in response to the fire.

“... an extensive amount of hay, and possibly livestock,” were lost, Finney said. “Because of the magnitude of this event we are only beginning to assess the damage and we are very thankful that there was no loss of life.”

The NEMA website stated that the fires had damaged three homes. “A disaster declaration for the Cooksley Complex Fire has been submitted,” Finney said.

Anselmo-Merna schools were not in session Friday. Nebraska Highway 2 was closed between Anselmo and Dunning on Thursday but had been reopened on Friday morning.

Members of the Anselmo community were providing breakfast for firefighters at the Anselmo Fire Hall on Friday morning, as posted on the CCEM Facebook page.

“We’ve had people all over the county offering food, supplies and their time,” in support of emergency workers, Mason said. The Market and Mill has been a community hub through the ordeal. “Our phones have been ringing nonstop. As tragic as the fire is, it’s been incredible to see all the outpouring of support.”

“I don’t think Anselmo slept last night,” Mason added. “There are obvious signs of fatigue — we’re all worn down — but support continues to pour in.”

There have been numerous wildfires across the state since at least last Friday, when a grass fire was reported on the Merna Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

According to the NEMA website, as of noon on Friday, the McCann Fire in Cherry County had burned 7,040 of grass and wooded area and was 90% contained

The Lowry Fire north of Burwell had burned 6,000 acres, caused two injuries and destroyed four outbuildings. It was 100% contained.

The Rock Creek Fire near Fairbury in southeast Nebraska was 90% contained and had burned an estimated 1,800 acres, a revised estimate based on NSP drone assessment.