911 services were temporarily down on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning across Nebraska, according to a press release from Gov. Jim Pillen’s office.

While numbers to police departments still worked, Public Safety Answering Points, entities responsible for receiving and directing 911 calls across Nebraska, went down as a line had been reported cut around 7 p.m. according to a press release from the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Their release said the cut occurred around the Omaha area.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, Lumen, the provider company responsible for handing 911 calls, restored access to 911.

Mark Molzen, global issues director at Lumen, said there were two different fiber cuts by two different third-party contractors not working with them. One cut was in Omaha and one was in Minneapolis.

Some 911 calls were still experiencing some misrouting and dispatch had to transfer calls to the proper services, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department.